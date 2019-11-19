Oakland PD: Warwick Driver, 24, Killed In Skyline Drive Wrong-Way Crash

A 24-year-old Warwick woman was killed when her car veered across the double-yellow line on Skyline Drive in Oakland early Tuesday and slammed head-on into a minivan, authorities said.

The driver of the northbound 2011 Volkswagen Routan -- a 42-year-old Springfield, MA man -- and four of his passengers were taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said after the 8:18 a.m. crash.

It was initially unclear why the deceased driver’s 2001 Toyota Corolla ended up in the oncoming lane. An investigation was continuing, Eldridge said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit assisted Oakland police in the investigation, as did the Bergen County Sheriff's Department Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The stretch of Skyline Drive -- which is fed by Routes 208 and 287 -- remained closed during the investigation.

Also responding were Ringwood, Pompton Lakes and Wyckoff First Aid Squads, the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department and a paramedic unit from Chilton Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

“Identities of those involved are not being released at this time, pending notification to the next of kin,” he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.