Oakland PD: Death Of Resident, 41, Wasn't Suspicious

Jerry DeMarco
A family member requested medical assistance at the Page Drive home on Monday.
A family member requested medical assistance at the Page Drive home on Monday. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

The death of a 41-year-old Oakland man wasn't suspicious, police said Wednesday, putting to rest neighborhood rumors that he'd been killed.

A family member requested medical assistance at the Page Drive home on Monday.

EMTs pronounced the resident dead at the scene.

Members of the Bergen County prosecutor's and Medical Examiner’s offices responded.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office, where an official cause of death was pending.

