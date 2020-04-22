Oakland Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Kids

An unemployed Oakland man sexually assaulted two pre-teens, authorities said Wednesday.

Leonel DeJesus-Alvarado, 36, was arrested after Oakland police received a 911 call Monday that the child had been illegally touched at a local residence, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation with the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit determined that he “sexually touched one juvenile on one occasion and another juvenile on multiple occasions,” Musella said.

DeJesus-Alvarado, of Riverside Drive, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with sexual assault by contact, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

