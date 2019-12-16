Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Oakland Man, 19, Dies In Morris County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An Oakland man died in a crash Friday morning in Morris County, authorities said.
An Oakland man died in a crash Friday morning in Morris County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Edward Kimmel flickr

A 19-year-old Oakland resident died in a Morris County crash, authorities said.

The man was headed northbound on Green Pond Road near the Jefferson border in a Mercedes Benz when he crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Mazda Friday morning, Rockaway Township Police Lt. Paul Reilly said.

The Mazda driver, a 24-year-old woman from Sussex Borough, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Reilly said.

Police did not release the names of either victim.

This was the fourth fatal accident to have occurred this year on Green Pond Road.

Over the summer, 34-year-old motorcyclist James Reddy of Hamburg died on the same street.

Anyone with information related to Friday's crash is asked to contact Rockaway Township traffic officer Michael Hatzimihalis at 973-625-4000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.