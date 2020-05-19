NYPD Nabs Accused Paterson Shooter In Bronx

New York City police captured a Paterson man who authorities said shot a Bronx man the night before.

The 24-year-old victim went to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City after he was shot shortly before 3 a.m. Monday near the corner of Park Avenue and Carroll Street in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and city Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Investigators identified the shooter as David Polanco, 33, whom the NYPD took into custody at the 52nd Precinct station house on Webster Avenue early Tuesday, they said.

Paterson detectives charged Polanco with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He remained in NYPD custody Tuesday pending extradition proceedings.

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson detectives smashed an Eastside drug operation, arresting several people and seizing 5,182 heroin folds, a handgun and hollow-point ammunition, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-pd-detectives-smash-drug-operation-seize-5182-heroin-folds-handgun-six-suspects/788192/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.