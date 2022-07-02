NYC Murder Suspect Captured In NJ; Guns, Ammo, $3K Seized: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old New Jersey man wanted out of New York City on a murder charge was captured by members of the US Marshals Service and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team over the weekend, authorities said.

A search warrant was issued early Saturday, Feb. 5 at 957 Broadway in Bayonne — where Kegwin Clarke was found, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

There, authorities recovered two handguns including one stolen out of North Carolina, magazines, hollow-point ammunition, a large quantity of marijuana, and more than $3,000 in cash,

Clarke was arrested without incident by the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team and charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm While in the Course of Committing a CDS Offense, Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Prohibited Weapons and Devices, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

He had been wanted in connection with a slaying in Manhattan and was charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice and was with murder by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance and will await extradition to New York.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Major Case Unit, the Bayonne Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the New York City Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with the investigation and arrest.

