NYC Men Nabbed By Closter Police In ID Thefts Free Again

Two accused identity thieves from New York City were in the wind again after being arrested by Closter police.

Rory Bartley, of Brooklyn, and Isaiah Penny, of Queens were arrested on identity theft charges in December and subsequently released pending further court action, Closter Police Chief John McTigue said.

Detectives drew up additional charges after they said they tied them to what amounted to more than 50 bogus IDs.

The pair, both 22, were “involved in a conspiracy to defraud multiple victims’ identities, bank accounts and other personal financial accounts,” McTigue said.

Police re-arrested Bartley on Monday only to have a judge in Hackensack order him released from the Bergen County Jail less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Penny, meanwhile, remained at large.

Both are charged with conspiracy, ID theft, trafficking in the personal identifying information of another and possession of false government documents.

