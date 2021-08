A 20-year-old New York City man was killed in a crash on Route 80 Sunday morning, authorities said.

Svyon Gregory Acosta was heading east in a Honda Accord when he went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree at milepost 7.9 in Knowlton, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m.

Acosta died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.