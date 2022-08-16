NY Woman Ran Prostitution Ring At NJ Massage Parlor: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old woman from Flushing, NY was arrested on accusations she ran a prostitution ring out of a Central Jersey massage parlor, authorities said.

An undercover investigation into "numerous anonymous complaints" at a Watchung parlor earlier this month led to the arrest of Zhuhua Luo, 42, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Authorities did not disclose the name of the massage parlor.

A search warrant was executed by members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Northern Street Crimes Task Force and local police, who seized cash as alleged proceeds of prostitution, McDonald said. Luo was charged with with third degree promoting prostitution, and prostitution, a disorderly persons offense.

McDonald and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 575-3300 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

