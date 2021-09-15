Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NY Woman Dead In I-280 Crash

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Mark Steinberg

One person died and another was injured in a crash on Route 280 in Essex County Tuesday evening, authorities said.

A tractor trailer, a Scion, Hyundai SUV, Toyota Camry, and a Honda Accord were traveling west when the tractor struck the back of the Scion, causing a chain reaction with the other two cars around 3:30 p.m. near milepost 12.6, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Scion driver, Nicole A. Greco, 51, of Chester, NY, was killed.

The Hyundai driver, Daniel Clark, 36, of Scotch Plains, suffered moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

