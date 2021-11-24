NY, Newark Car Thieves Busted In Hudson County: Police

Two car thieves from New York and Newark were busted following separate traffic stops in Hudson County, authorities said.

Tariq Alqanawi, 37, of Newark was pulled over on Paterson Plank Road in a 2007 Hyundai Elantra found to be stolen out of East Rutherford on Nov. 18, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Alqanawi was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Meanwhile, George Valerio, 40, was pulled over on County Avenue in a 2007 Chrysler Sebring found to be stolen out of New York City on Nov. 23, Miller said.

The vehicle allegedly had a forged temporary registration, police said.

Valerio, of Ozone Park, New York, was also found with electronics, blank checks and other items that were stolen from victims in Atlantic City, according to Miller.

Valerio also had an active warrant from Atlantic County for a weapons offense with no bail and an active warrant from Paramus for theft of moveable property with $1,000 bail.

Valerio was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, hindering his own apprehension and forgery.

“In response to an increase in motor vehicle thefts statewide, Secaucus Police Officers will remain vigilant and proactively patrol our Town in an attempt to combat this ongoing problem,” Chief Dennis Miller said. “I commend the police officers involved in these arrests for their diligence and I fully support their commitment to law enforcement, despite working in a climate where some criminals are acting with impunity in our state.”

Both suspects were being held at the Hudson County Jail.

