NY Man Who Posed As North Jersey Physician Busted In Prescription Fraud Scheme — Again

Police in Sussex County busted a repeat offender who they say posed as a physician in an unfruitful attempt to fraudulently obtain prescription medications.

William Tifa, 23, tried to pick up a prescription for a controlled dangerous substance that was allegedly called in by a physician at North Country Pharmacy on Munsonhurst Road on Jan. 26, Franklin Borough Police said.

Tifa, of Staten Island, fled the pharmacy after spotting officers responding to the suspicious activity but was quickly tracked down with help from Ogdensburg Police, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation determined that Tifa had called the pharmacy and “purposely misrepresented himself as a physician to obtain prescription legend drugs and a controlled dangerous substance fraudulently,” according to police.

Tifa was charged with unlicensed practice of medicine, criminal attempt to obtain CDS by fraud, obstruction by flight and resisting arrest.

Tifa has a laundry list of prior arrests relating to prescription fraud, including a 2018 arrest for fraudulently obtaining codeine cough medicine.

He was being held at Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing and appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.