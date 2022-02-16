NY Man High On Toxic Fumes Harassed Others, Threw Furniture At Morris County McDonald’s: Police

A man from New York had inhaled toxic fumes before harassing others and throwing furniture around at a Morris County McDonald’s restaurant, authorities said.

Jose Santos Lovos, of Yonkers, is accused of getting into an altercation with another man at the Morris County Mall’s McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Hanover Police said in a Tuesday, Feb. 15 release.

Lovos, 49, was seen throwing furniture around the restaurant while cursing and yelling at the man, according to police.

A follow-up investigation found that Lovos had inhaled toxic fumes prior to the incident, police said.

Lovos was arrested and charged with four counts of harassment, inhaling fumes to cause intoxication, possessing toxic chemicals to cause intoxication, criminal mischief, and being under the influence of CDS.

Lovos was taken to the Morris County Jail pending an appearance in court.

