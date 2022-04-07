NY Man Admits Killing Friend In South Jersey DWI Crash: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Westchester County, NY, has pleaded guilty to killing of a friend while driving impaired in South Jersey, authorities said.

Anthony Lorenz, of Ossining, NY, entered the plea Wednesday, April 6 in Superior Court in Mount Holly to charges of vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Lorenz will serve six years in New Jersey State Prison in exchange for the plea, and must complete 85 percent of the term before being considered for parole. Sentencing is set for May 25.

Lorenz, Roy Song, 21, and another man were traveling on Hilliards Bridge Road in Southampton Township just after 3:30 a.m. on July 3, 2021, when the Subaru WRX driven by Lorenz left the roadway and struck a guardrail, tree stump and utility pole, Coffina said.

Song was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The rear seat passenger was treated for a fractured sternum. Lorenz, who sustained minor injuries, told police at the scene that they were headed to a nearby Wawa, the prosecutor said. No other vehicles were involved.

More than $38,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Song's family as of April 7.

Lorenz indicated when pleading guilty that he had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the crash, and acknowledged that his blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, Coffina said.

The investigation was conducted by New Jersey State Police troopers from the Red Lion Station.

Lorenz is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.