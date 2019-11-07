Contact Us
NY Driver Freed, Hospitalized After 3-Vehicle Ramsey Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Ramsey Rescue members freed the driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A New York State driver had to be freed from her sedan following a three-vehicle crash at a busy Ramsey intersection Thursday morning.

Members of Ramsey Rescue cut out the windshield to remove the victim at the intersection of North Franklin Turnpike and Hilltop Road -- across from a shopping center that includes a Walgreens, Starbucks and Jersey Mike's -- shortly after 8 a.m.

Her Toyota had landed on its side in the crash.

The woman walked to an ambulance and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Both the Toyota and an Infiniti sustained the worst damage and had to be towed.

A third vehicle involved in the crash, a Jeep, was driven from the scene. No occupants were injured.

The freed woman was hospitalized following Thursday morning's crash on North Franklin Turnpike at Hilltop Road in Ramsey.

At the scene.

ALL PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

