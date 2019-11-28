Nutley PD Solves The Case Of The Pizzas And The Grateful Boy

The suspect was described as a young male juvenile last seen with an adult female believed to be his mother. Nutley police also had a few other tantalizing clues as to the suspect’s identity, including a name or possible alias: “Jax.”

Oh, and investigators also knew that this young man appreciates his hometown police force.

On Friday, according to Nutley PBA Local 33, a boy and his mom entered police headquarters with two pizzas for the personnel on the 4 p.m. to midnight shift. The two stopped by when police were a bit busy and left before anyone "had a chance to properly thank Jax,” who wrote a note on one of the boxes.

“Thank you for all you do! You are my hero,” it read, accompanied by a heart symbol by his signature.

In a bit of crowd-sourced sleuthing, the PBA posted the basics on its Facebook page and invited the public to help track down the considerate youth. After 20,000 views and several shares, “we were able to get in touch with his mom,” the PBA said Wednesday.

They’ll be planning “a meet and greet” with Jax soon.

