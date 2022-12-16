Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor

A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.

Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.

Meola was captured in a YouTube video live-streamed by OBL Nation, saying his intentions in meeting up with a 14-year-old boy — who turned out to be online child predator catchers — were to engage in sexual sexual behavior with him.

“I wanted to meet someone to potentially have some form of something sexual,” Meola can be heard saying in the OBL Nation video, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Authorities in Hudson County were expected to released more information in the near future.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.