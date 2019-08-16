Nurse's Assistant From Bloomfield Charged In Death Of 85-Year-Old Patient

A nurse's assistant employed at a Cedar Grove nursing home has been charged in connection with the death of an 85-year-old woman in her care, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Monique Beaucejour, 46, Bloomfield, has been charged with reckless manslaughter, hindering, obstruction and neglect of the elderly.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the Waterview Nursing Home on Ridge Road Tuesday morning for an injured patient. Fannie McClain, 85, was taken to Mountainside Hospital, where the Bloomfield native died Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Beaucejour tried to convince others McClain had been injured by another patient. But investigators say McClain actually sustained injuries in a fall. Beaucejour is accused of putting McClain back to bed and later returning to her room and pretending she had just discovered the woman's injury, authorities also said.

Beaucehjour is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

