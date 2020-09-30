Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Not One, Not Two, But Three Tractor-Trailers Crash On Notorious Route 287 Stretch

Jerry DeMarco
The crashes closed all but one of the lanes on Route 287 in Oakland.
The crashes closed all but one of the lanes on Route 287 in Oakland. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A driver was serious injured during a series of tractor-trailer crashes that closed both sides of a notorious stretch of Route 287 in Oakland, jamming traffic until well after sunrise Wednesday.

Two rigs crashed separately on the rain-soaked highway's northbound side near Skyline Drive barely 15 minutes apart just after 2:30 a.m. 

A medical chopper was summoned for the seriously injured driver and then cancelled because of the weather. Responders said he'd been ejected from the cab of his rig.

Another tractor-trailer tipped in the southbound lanes about four hours earlier.

State Police were among the responders, along with local police, firefighters and a state Department of Transportation crew.

All of the northbound lanes were closed and only a single lane was open on the southbound side for several hours.

The southbound lanes were all reopened around 10 a.m., while the right and center northbound lanes remained closed.

The rigs all crashed separately on Route 287 in Oakland.

Jerry DeMarco

State Police were investigating.

Nonstop tractor-trailer crashes have plagued that stretch of highway for years and brought pleas for relief from area residents who fear someone has to die before state authorities examine and consider rectifying the situation.

One driver was seriously injured in the series of crashes on Route 287 in Oakland.

Jerry DeMarco

