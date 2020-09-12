Norwood Crash Takes Out Traffic Light For 3rd Time This Year

A Norwood traffic light was toppled Wednesday during a crash for the third time since February.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Tappan Road and Broadway shortly before 2 p.m., responders said.

Norwood police and firefighters responded.

Detours were in place.

