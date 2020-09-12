Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: NJ Feds: Oxy Doc Admits Trading Drugs For Sex
Norwood Crash Takes Out Traffic Light For 3rd Time This Year

Jerry DeMarco
Tappan Road and Broadway in Norwood.
Tappan Road and Broadway in Norwood. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A Norwood traffic light was toppled Wednesday during a crash for the third time since February.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Tappan Road and Broadway shortly before 2 p.m., responders said.

Norwood police and firefighters responded.

Detours were in place.

ALSO SEE: A motorist who fled Ringwood police was captured after gunshots were fired on Route 287 in Mahwah before dawn Wednesday, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/mahwah/police-fire/wild-police-chase-ends-on-route-287-with-shots-fired-driver-in-custody/799382/

