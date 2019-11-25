Contact Us
North Plainfield Woman, 29, Killed By Wrong-Way NJ Turnpike Driver, State Police Say

Kristen Leary of North Plainfield, 29, died after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.
A 29-year-old North Plainfield woman died after a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike hit her car head-on early Monday morning, authorities said.

Kristen Leary was headed southbound in Woodbridge when she was hit by a 23-year-old State College, Pennsylvania man hit her near milepost 94.1 around 1:45 a.m., a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries, State Police said.

Neither car contained passengers and the crash remains under investigation.

