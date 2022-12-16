Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Rookie Port Authority K9s Honor Five Police Officers Who Died On 9/11
DV Pilot Police & Fire

North Jersey Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Elaine Mehler
Elaine Mehler Photo Credit: LinkedIn photo

A 56-year-old woman from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VinNews reports.

Elaine Mehler was pulled from the Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 5:15 p.m. in "extremely critical condition," local10 reports citing Miami Fire Rescue.

Sources tell VIN that Mehler, an employee with Three Pillars Recruiting, decided to go for a swim before she disappeared, prompting multiple 911 calls bringing the Coast Guard and Miami rescuers to the scene.

She was apparently pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Services were being handled by Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors.

Click here for more from VIN.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.