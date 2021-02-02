North Jersey Trio Accused Of Stealing COVID Relief Money

Three North Jersey residents were charged with stealing COVID-19 relief money after applying for separate loans for made-up businesses, authorities said.

Adam Rodriguez, 22, of Clifton, and Madison Sedell, 19, of Secaucus, last year applied for three separate loans -- two for $10,000 and one for $9,000 -- for made-up agricultural and marketing companies, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The pair were awarded a collective $10,000 from funds intended to assist legitimate small businesses struggling amid the pandemic, Miller said.

Rodriquez then forced a check belonging to Clean Eats, LLC, for $1,900, which Jadyn Brower, 19, of Secaucus, apparently helped launder by transferring through online cash applications, the chief said.

According to the Cares Acts, the EIDG Loan is a Loan/Grant processed directly through the small business loan administration (SBA), used for the working capital of an established business -- not to start or expand a business.

All three individuals were arrested on Feb. 2.

The two women were each charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception and money laundering, Miller said. They were both charged and released pending their appearance in court.

Rodriguez was charged with forgery, three counts of falsifying records, theft by deception, two counts of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, Miller said. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

"It is very unfortunate that even during a pandemic, criminals will find a way to commit nefarious acts," Miller said.

Homeland Security Investigations, HSI, Newark Division, assisted in the investigation.

Tips can be made by calling (201)330-2049, emailing spdtips@secaucus.net or submitting anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org.

