North Jersey Man Convicted Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Teen

A North Jersey man was convicted Tuesday, Sept. 20 of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl over the course of two years, authorities said.

Jeff Banatte, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

The Scotch Plains man sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions when she was between 13 and 15 years old, the prosecutor said.

Banatte is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 21.

“We are grateful for the collaboration from the Scotch Plains Police Department who assisted our Office in bringing this suspect to justice,” Daniel said.

“We hope this conviction can bring some small measure of comfort to the victim and her family.”

Prosecutors say Banatte can face a sentence of up to 20 years in state prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.