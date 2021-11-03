Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: WATCH THIS: Car Slams Into East Rutherford House
DV Pilot Police & Fire

North Jersey Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl For Months

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Vikier Castillo Meza
Vikier Castillo Meza Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old North Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a girl repeatedly for months approximately six years ago, authorities said.

Vikier Castillo Meza, of West New York, committed the alleged crimes when the now-12-year-old girl was 6 or 7 years old, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Castillo Meza knew the girl through family, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged sexual assault of the girl after being contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

Castillo Meza was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Wednesday, March 10, on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

A detention hearing for Castillo Meza was scheduled for Tuesday, March 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.