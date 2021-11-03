North Jersey Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl For Months

A 41-year-old North Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a girl repeatedly for months approximately six years ago, authorities said.

Vikier Castillo Meza, of West New York, committed the alleged crimes when the now-12-year-old girl was 6 or 7 years old, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Castillo Meza knew the girl through family, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged sexual assault of the girl after being contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

Castillo Meza was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Wednesday, March 10, on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

A detention hearing for Castillo Meza was scheduled for Tuesday, March 16.

