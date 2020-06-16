Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Jersey Flight Attendant Reported Missing

Cecilia Levine
Bree Pruden, 24 Photo Credit: Bree Pruden (Facebook)
Family and friends of a 24-year-old North Jersey flight attendant are turning to the community after she'd been reported missing for nearly a week.

Breyah "Bree" Pruden, of Newark. -- a flight attendant for United Airlines -- was last seen June 10 in Newark's Ironbound area near Chestnut Street around 11:30 p.m.

Pruden was wearing jean shorts and a blouse, and carrying a Tumi suitcase.

Anyone with information of Prudent's whereabouts can call Newark police at 973-733-6000.

