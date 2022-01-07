North Jersey Car Burglars Caught In The Act Had Loaded Magazine, Handgun: Police

A pair of car burglars caught mid-act by officers were found with a loaded magazine and handgun, police in Essex County said.

Charles Pugsley, 23, of Newark, and Daniel Gomez, 26, of the Bronx, were standing next to an open car door outside of a Verona house around 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 when the officers pulled up, Verona police said.

A search of the suspect vehicle turned up a loaded handgun under the driver's seat, and a magazine that contained 30 rounds of ammunition inside one of Pugsley's bags, officers said.

The homeowner's security camera showed the pair taking proceeds in plain view, ultimately leading to Pugsley and Gomez's arrest, police said.

Both men were charged with numerous burglary, theft, and weapons offenses and transported to the Essex County Jail.

