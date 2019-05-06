Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wrong-Way Driver Stoned On Heroin Sends 3 To Hospital In Head-On Elmwood Park Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

North Bergen Woman Killed In Head-On Jersey City Crash

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A woman from North Bergen was killed and a man from Union City critically injured in a crash Sunday.
A woman from North Bergen was killed and a man from Union City critically injured in a crash Sunday. Photo Credit: Jersey City Police Department

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured when the cars they were driving slammed into each other head-on in Jersey City Sunday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

A Dodge Charger and a Ford Edge collided on Paterson Plank Road near Congress Street around 7:15 a.m. The driver of the Ford, Adriana Raino, 32, of North Bergen, was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she died around 3:15 p.m., the prosecutor's office said.

A passenger in her car, a 30-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jonathan Ortiz-Guananga, age 26, of Union City, who was driving the Charger, remains in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

Jersey City police and the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345. Tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.