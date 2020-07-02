North Bergen Special Police Officer Dies From Self-Inflicted Wound

REQUIESCAT IN PACE: A special police officer from North Bergen who shot himself in the parking lot of a Hudson River hotel in Edgewater succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, authorities said.

Responding officers found township the officer sitting in a vehicle outside the Comfort Inn along the Hudson River around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, responders said.

As they approached him to talk, a shot rang out, they said.

A landing zone was set up at nearby Veterans Field, but weather conditions cancelled plans for an airlift. An ambulance took the 28-year-old officer to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he initially was placed on life support.

He died Thursday, township police said.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene that was collected by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, along with other evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was notified.

