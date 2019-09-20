North Bergen Offender Who Sexually Assaulted NYC Child Does It Again In Bergen, Authorities Say

Having just completed 10 years of probation, a registered sex offender living in North Bergen who lost his job teaching music for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in Queens did it again – this time with a 13-year-old in Bergen County, authorities said.

Amos Duque, 35, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with several counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Duque spent several months in jail after pleading guilty in April 2009 to offering a child money to take pictures and a video of his genitals with his cellphone and to touch him in the basement of a Queens church.

He’d also shown the boy pornographic sites, prosecutors said.

Duque, who was teaching classical guitar and piano in Manhattan and Queens at the time, was given 10 years probation along with a six-month jail sentence in June 2009 and ordered to register as a sex offender, records show.

He’d been working as a delivery driver when detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested him this time.

Investigators learned that, beginning in August 2019, Duque engaged in sexually explicit text messages and online chats with a 13-year-old, Musella said Friday.

After obtaining nude photos of the youngster, Duque “met with and sexually assaulted the victim in Bergen County,” the prosecutor said.

Duque was arrested during a raid of his Meadowview Avenue home off 67th Street in North Bergen, Musella said.

Found during the raid were 130 files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Musella thanked detectives and uniformed officers from the North Bergen Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, who participated in Wednesday’s raid.

Duque has a detention hearing scheduled for this Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

