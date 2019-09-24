Contact Us
North Bergen Native Charged With Beating Teen Son Twice

Cecilia Levine
William Schwing
William Schwing Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A day after he was released from custody, a Sparta dad accused of assaulting his teenage son returned and did it again, authorities charged.

Police said William Schwing, 47, assaulted the 16-year-old boy after breaking down his bedroom door, leaving him injured, around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 7, NJHerald.com reports.

The North Bergen native was released after being arrested on child endangerment charges -- but returned to the house later that day and assaulted the boy again in front of the teen's 10-year-old brother around 1 p.m., the news outlet says.

A judge slapped Schwing with a temporary restraining order this time, keeping him away from his wife and three children.

However, NJHerald.com says Schwing's 17-year-old daughter recorded a cell phone video of her dad leaving the house and walking to the woods -- alleged proof that he'd violated the order.

Schwing was, in turn, charged with contempt of court, it says.

His next scheduled court date is Sept. 30.

