North Bergen Man Charged In Car Crash That Killed Woman, 20

A North Bergen man who was involved in a June motor-vehicle crash that left a woman dead has been charged with death by auto and other offenses, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Fernando Batista, 24, was arrested Oct. 21 and was also charged with assault by auto and possession of marijuana. He was being held at the Hudson County jail.

Around 12:30 a.m. June 18, Batista was driving a 2002 Acura north on Jefferson Street in West New York when the car collided with a 2004 Infiniti traveling west on 60th Street, according to West New York police and the county’s Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

Alyssa Matos, 20, of Queens, was a passenger in Batista's car and suffered serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center June 23.

Another passenger of Batista's, a 22-year-old man, was also injured. The two people in the Infiniti were also nurt, although the passenger, a Clifton man, refused medical attention.

Authorities say Batista ignored a red light and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

