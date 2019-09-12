North Bergen Judge Accused Of Groping Woman

A municipal court judge in North Bergen was arrested Thursday for grabbing a woman's breasts without her consent, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Nino Falcone, 78, is accused of groping the woman at his Bergenline Avenue law office Aug. 29. His relationship to the woman was not disclosed.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact and released. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 3.

A spokeswoman for the state Administrative Office of the Courts said Falcone has been suspended without pay pending a ruling by the state Supreme Court.

