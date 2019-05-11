North Arlington PD: Officer Injured, Other Escapes Harm From Newark Motorist Fleeing To Hudson

A North Arlington police officer injured his arm while another escaped harm when a repeat offender from Newark aimed his car at them and then sped off from an overnight traffic stop, authorities said.

The officers and, later, their colleagues from Kearny chased the fleeing car before the pursuit was terminated in Jersey City before dawn Tuesday.

Borough police were preparing complaints at North Arlington Police Headquarters a short time later when the driver – identified as 26-year-old Luigie X. Castillo – walked in and surrendered, Captain Robert J. Reilly said.

Officer Jason Rivera initially stopped Castillo on Pleasant Avenue in Kearny around 12:50 a.m., Reilly said. He was quickly joined by backup Officer Jose Perez.

Castillo refused to put the vehicle in park and gave the officers copies only of the car’s registration and insurance but no driver’s license, the captain said.

Rivera “repeatedly asked the driver to step out of the vehicle,” but Castillo “refused, closed the windows, put the vehicle back into drive, turned the steering wheel towards the officers and quickly accelerated,” Reilly said.

The fleeing car hit Perez in the arm, causing a minor injury, he said.

They began to chase him in their cars, then handed off to Kearny police, who pursued Castillo to the Belleville Turnpike before pulling back.

Rivera identified Castillo through a law enforcement data base and learned that he had outstanding arrest warrants out of Newark, the captain said. His criminal history includes charges in East Orange, Jersey City and Summit, records show.

Castillo, after turning himself in, was taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday night.

He's charged with:

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer;

Eluding with the risk of death or injury;

Hindering apprehension;

Obstruction;

Reckless and careless driving;

Driving with a suspended license;

Failing to signal;

Making an improper turn.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.