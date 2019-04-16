Contact Us
North Arlington Man, 59, Struck By Car Driven By Lodi Motorist In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
The pedestrian was crossing Boulevard around 8 a.m. when he was hit, police said.
The pedestrian was crossing Boulevard around 8 a.m. when he was hit, police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hasbrouck Heights PD / INSET: Googlemaps

A 59-year-old North Arlington man was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after a car struck him in a Hasbrouck Heights crosswalk early Tuesday, authorities said.

The pedestrian was crossing Boulevard around 8 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Lodi motorist making a left turn off Williams Avenue, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

She received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Hasbrouck Heights police and ambulance responded, along with medics.

