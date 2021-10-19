No Vaccine, No Job: 118 NJ Hospital Network Employees Fired

More than 100 employees of New Jersey's largest health care system were fired for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccination policy, officials said.

RWJBarnabas Health gave employees a deadline of Oct. 15 to receive the shots, and 118 of them apparently did not, news reports say.

“Regrettably, and despite all best efforts, 118 staff members have not complied with the mandate and are no longer employees of RWJBarnabas Health, per our vaccine mandate policy,” a spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media in a statement.

Of those employees, 62 were per diem who worked occasional shifts throughout the healthcare network.

RWJ Barnabas in July fired a handful of managers who refused to get the vaccine by the June 30 deadline.

Officials in the healthcare network had apparently been anticipating the firings, and patient care will not be affected, nor will day-to-day operations, the spokesperson said.

The network employees approximately 35,000 people, 99.7 percent of who did comply with the vaccine rules, news outlets say.

Vaccine mandates are not uncommon for most of New Jersey's hospitals and healthcare networks.

University Hospital fired some employees last summer over counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards.

