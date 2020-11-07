Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
No, They're Not Repaving Route 17: Truck Keels, Macadam Spills

Jerry DeMarco
Allendale Avenue exit on southbound Route 17. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A dump truck spilled macadam onto a Route 17 exit and entrance ramp Saturday morning.

The driver got out OK after the mishap at the southbound exit in Allendale around 9:45 a.m.

A heavy duty wrecker was needed to right and remove the truck, as well as equipment, shovels -- and brooms -- to clean up the mess.

The ramp off and onto Route 17 at East Allendale Avenue was closed for the time being.

Bergen County sheriff's officers joined Allendale police and firefighters and state DOT workers at the scene.

