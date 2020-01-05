Contact Us
No Pets Inside, No Injuries Reported In Fire At Animal Hospital In Fairfield

Jerry DeMarco
Animal Hospital of Fairfield
Animal Hospital of Fairfield Photo Credit: Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department

No pets were in the Animal Hospital of Fairifeld when a destructive fire broke out Saturday night, responders said.

Staff made it out before the three-alarm blaze tore through the Fairfield Road building, which isn't a boarding facility.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. and immediately went to two alarms, the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department said.

Flames blew through the roof as firefighters conducted a "surround and drown," the department said.

The scene was cleared at 11:50 p.m.

Colleagues from Cedar Grove, Lincoln Park, Bloomfield, North Caldwell, West Caldwell, Pine Brook and Verona were among the mutual aid responders.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause.

