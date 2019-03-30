NO HARM: Man In SUV Who Tried Talking To Girls Wasn't Up To No Good, Glen Rock Police Find

UPDATE: An elderly driver who pulled up to two young Glen Rock girls and said something they couldn't understand wasn't up to no good, police said.

After interviewing adult witnesses, Detective Lucas Doney identified and found the SUV driver, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"While this incident was understandably concerning to all of us, our investigation has confirmed that no criminal act was committed," the chief said.

Doney "has spoken to the families of the two young girls involved and the case has been closed, the chief added.

The girls told police they were walking on Rutland Road late Thursday afternoon when the Hispanic driver -- apparently in his 60s or 70s -- pulled up and said something that they couldn't make out.

Another man happened to walk by at the time and asked the girls if they knew the SUV driver. When they said they didn't, the good Samaritan reprimanded the driver and chased him away, the chief said.

"As of this time, there is no evidence to support that a criminal act was attempted," Ackermann said Friday morning. "However, a further investigation is warranted based upon the circumstances".

"The Glen Rock Police Department would like to extend its thanks to the members of our community who came forward and provided the information necessary to fully investigate this matter," Ackermann said Saturday morning.

Lt. Chris Mc Inerney assisted with this investigation, he said.

