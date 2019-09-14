Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ State Police: Westchester Native Struck, Killed Walking On Garden State Parkway Overnight
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJSP: State Trooper Assaulted In Route 80 Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The trooper was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and two suspects were taken into custody, state police said.
The trooper was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and two suspects were taken into custody, state police said. Photo Credit: NJSP

An Elizabeth man and a Hillside woman remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday after being charged with assaulting a New Jersey state trooper during a traffic stop on westbound Route 80 in Hackensack.

Alecia S. Jones and Tyson S. Stamper, both 22, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Stamper, who has a criminal history, was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Elizabeth and Clark, records show.

The couple had been pulled over around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when they attacked the officer, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries that Marchan said weren't life-threatening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.