NJSP: State Trooper Assaulted In Route 80 Traffic Stop

An Elizabeth man and a Hillside woman remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday after being charged with assaulting a New Jersey state trooper during a traffic stop on westbound Route 80 in Hackensack.

Alecia S. Jones and Tyson S. Stamper, both 22, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Stamper, who has a criminal history, was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Elizabeth and Clark, records show.

The couple had been pulled over around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when they attacked the officer, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries that Marchan said weren't life-threatening.

