NJSP: Orange Woman, 37, Killed In Morris County Car Flip That Injured 2

One person died and two others were injured when a Toyota overturned on Route 24 in Morris County.

Carmen Orellana, 37, of Orange, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:21 a.m. accident on the eastbound side of the highway near Whippany Road Wednesday in Morris Township, New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Orellana -- a passenger in the back seat of the sedan driven by Maria Ayala-Lopez, 21 of Orange -- was partially ejected when the sedan struck a guardrail and overturned, Goez said.

Ayala Lopez and a 16-year-old female in the front passenger seat were taken to Morristown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, the trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation.

