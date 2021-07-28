Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

NJSP Lieutenant Dies Suddenly

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
NJSP Lt. Matthew Razukas
NJSP Lt. Matthew Razukas Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

The New Jersey State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Lt. Matthew Razukas, who worked in field operations, died on July 27, Col. Patrick J. Callahan announced.

Raukas had served NJSP for more than 20 years and was a member of the 122nd State Police class.

Razukas is survived by his wife, Lisette Razukas, as well as his four children. 

"The entire New Jersey State Police family and extended law enforcement community extends our deepest sympathy to the Razukas family during this difficult time," Callahan said.

The cause of death was not made public.

