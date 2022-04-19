NJ's Ezra Miller Arrested Again In Hawaii

New Jersey native and "The Flash" star Ezra Miller has been arrested for the second time in less than 30 days in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old actor who grew up in Wyckoff threw a chair, hitting a 26-year-old woman, after being asked to leave a party in in lower Puna around 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, Hawaii police said.

The victim was left with a half-inch cut, authorities said. Miller was arrested around 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop, police said.

Last month, Miller — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — lunged at a man playing darts and grabbed the mic from a woman singing karaoke and yelled obscenities at a bar on the island, police previously said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.