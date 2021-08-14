NJ Woman Who Worked At Kalahari Killed, Six Seriously Injured In CT Crash

A woman was killed and six other people all from New Jersey suffered serious injures in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in New Haven County.

The vehicle involved, a Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on Route 15 near Exit 58 in Woodbridge, when the vehicle veered into the right shoulder when it struck a tree, according to state police.

The victim has been identified as a passenger in the Accord, Siryania Albino-De Fernandez, 30, of Union City, New Jersey. Those who knew her said she worked at Kalahari Resorts in Pennsylvania.

She was rushed to Yale-New Haven where she was later pronounced dead, state police said.

Those seriously injured were three adults -- a 38-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman, and three children -- a 6-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl, and 7-year-old girl. All are also from Union City. They were being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Condolences poured in for Albino-De Fernandez on social media.

"I can't believe it Siryania," one person wrote in Spanish. "So happy always and smiling holy you are Lord."

"Oh this is hitting hard we all worked together at Kalahari..going out after work for a drink," a coworker said.

"We lost one of our [sic] crew members last week you went to her funeral and this week it's you...I cannot believe this..we all love you very much and hope and pray your husband and kids pull thru..fly high and rest in paradise."

The case remains under investigation.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203- 393-4200.

