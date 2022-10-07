NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them: Report

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authoritie said.

Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.

Finding her didn't seem to be too difficult. After confirming the validity of her warrants, Johnson was called in for a "job interview" by authorities in Hudson County — and then promptly arrested, officials tell Daily Voice.

Johnson was subsequently found with two stolen credit cards, and charged with credit card theft. Then, after it was found Johnson was a former United States Postal Service employee. The USPS has launched its own investigation into Johnson, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.