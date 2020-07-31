NJ Woman Supplied Brother, 71, With Children For Sex, Authorities Charge

A 71-year-old New Jersey native had sex with children supplied to him by his sister, authorities charged.

George Sappah paid his sister to make two youngsters under 13 available to him for sex several times, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer.

The sister, Greta Sappah, threatened the children if they didn’t comply, he said.

George Sappah of East Stroudsburg, PA, remained held Thursday in the Warren County Correctional Center in Belvidere pending an Aug. 7 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

A judge on Thursday released Greta Sappah, 65, of Hope, NJ, with conditions pending further court action.

George Sappah, formerly of Blairstown, is charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as sexual assault by contact.

Greta Sappah, also formerly of Blairstown, is charged with child endangerment.

Detectives from Pfeiffer’s office Special Victims Unit investigated along with New Jersey State Police, the prosecutor said.

