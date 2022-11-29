NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police

A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said.

Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said.

Officers determined that McLean had been living in a group home on Broadway Road, but checked herself out on July 2022, they said. State authorities told detectives that she had given up all assistance from the State back in July.

Detectives learned that McLean may have been in the Hancock Street area of Brooklyn, NY, shortly after leaving the group home. Detectives have been working with the State and federal law enforcement agencies along with the NYPD on leads in the case. Detectives continue to follow leads mainly in the Brooklyn, NY area.

Friends indicate McLean’s mental well-being and lack of contact with any family or friends in months raises their concerns. McLean is a black female who is 5’04” tall and weighs 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on McLean’s whereabouts or who may have had contact with her in the past three months is asked to call South Brunswick Police Detective Bureau at (732) 329-4648.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.