NJ Woman Charged With Kidnapping 4-Year-Old Child: Report

A 25-year-old woman from South Jersey has been charged with kidnapping following the abduction of a 4-year-old child Monday, May 9, NJ Advance Media reports.

Daishaliz Velez Fernandez, who has no known connection to the child, was being held in a Delaware jail after allegedly taking the child from Harvest Point Apartments in Salem, the outlet says citing authorities.

Police found Velez Fernandez in New Castle, Delaware, with the child unharmed around 4:30 p.m.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.