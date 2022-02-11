NJ Wing-Eating Champ Busted With Cocaine In Nebraska Traffic Stop: Report

A 60-year-old wing-eating champion from New Jersey known by fans as "El Wingador" was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska, news reports say.

Five-time Wing Bowl champ Bill Simmons, of Woodbury Heights, was stopped last Wednesday in his RV by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy, who said Simmons appeared to be nervous, KHGI-TV reports citing court documents.

Simmons denied a search of the vehicle but a K9 officer ultimately sniffed out 254 pounds of raw marijuana and 2.2 pounds of cocaine, along with more than $,400 in cash and a scale, the site says.

The wing-eater was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a March 2 court hearing.

Click here for more from KHGI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.