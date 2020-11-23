NJ Turnpike Toll Collector Robbed At Gunpoint In Newark

Authorities are seeking the individual who robbed a New Jersey Turnpike toll collector at gunpoint over the weekend.

The female collector was held at gunpoint robbed of the cash in her register by an individual in an older model BMW Saturday afternoon, State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The incident occurred at the interchange 14 in Newark around 2:15 p.m.

The toll collector was not injured.

"This is an active investigation and there is no further information available at the moment," Marchan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.